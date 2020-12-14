Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning resumption of a hunger strike against the Centres failure to fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by M S Swaminathan Commission.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:34 IST
Anna Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning ''resumption of a hunger strike'' against the Centre's ''failure'' to fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by M S Swaminathan Commission. Hazare's other demand include granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The anti-graft activist had sat on fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in February, 2019. He called off the fast on February 5, 2019 after receiving a written assurance from then Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh that the Centre would form a high- powered committee to discuss the suggestions made by the Swaminathan Commission and other agriculture-related demands.

In his letter to Tomar, copies of which were shared with reporters, Hazare has enclosed the letter of Radha Mohan Singh assuring that the high-powered committee will prepare its report and submit it by October 30, 2019. ''The Centre had assured that it would take appropriate action on the demands on the basis of the committee's report.

Since nothing has been done till date to that effect, I am thinking to resume the hunger strike which was called off on February 5, 2019,'' Hazare wrote in his letter to Tomar. The octogenarian said the Centre would be soon apprised of the date and venue of the fast.

Hazare observed a fast on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the Centre's three agri laws. He had warned of an agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests one more in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the murder of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, has arrested one more person in connection with the case,sources said on Monday. With the arrest of Chandrashekhar Indi, the number o...

Man killed by tusker in Chhattisgarh; 4th death in one week

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Korba district in the early hours of Monday, taking the toll from such incidents to four in the last one week, an official said. Budhram Singh Gond was attacked by ...

UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to ca...

Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

A recent investigation has revealed that global companies across the world, which hold billions of dollars worth of sensitive defense contracts in Australia and the US, have almost 2 million members of the Chinese Communist Party CCP in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020