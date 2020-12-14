Don't 'blindly oppose' new farm laws, says MoS Kishan Reddy

Farmers and political parties should not 'blindly oppose' the farm laws or demand their repeal, but study them in detail as the Centre was ready to address their concerns, Union Minister of State Kishan Reddy said here on Monday. The laws brought out by the Centre are in public domain and farmers could seek clarifications from any one, including himself, at any time, he said.

Reddy said the NDA government decided to reach out to farmers and outfits supporting their cause in view of attempts to 'provoke' them and bring a bad name to it by some who were unable to take on the BJP and the Prime Minister politically. He said the NDA has tried to address problems in the farm sector like shortage of power and fertilisers and brought out initiatives like soil health cards, loans to farmers, crop insurance, eNAM, DBT to farmers and increasing Minimum Support Price, he said.

The MoS for Home Affairs claimed that farmers all over the country, except in Punjab, have welcomed the new farm laws. ''We made a beginning for the revolutionary change that has been sought for decades in the agriculture sector.

I urge political parties, except Punjab...farmers are not opposing. But don't oppose blindly. ''Don't oppose the laws out of political animosity towards BJP or Modi. See the laws. I request political parties also.

We in the Modi government will clarify any issues in the laws that are are troubling you. If necessary, we are ready to change them. But seeking repeal of legislation is not a good tradition,'' he said.

Stating that the government is willing to make changes in the laws, he said it was ready to give legal status to MSP. Citing an example of a farmer from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said he could not sell his produce in Bengaluru in view of the previous bar on inter-state movement (or trade), but could do so now as restrictions on transport of agriculture products have been removed If the laws are to be repealed as was being demanded, the removal of the restrictions wouldalso go, he said.

On Rahul Gandhi taking the names of big corporates over the farm laws, Reddy said he cannot help it if the Congress leader did not know as to during whose regime retail supermarkets of these companies came into existence. ''The big corporates entered the farm sector during the UPA regime,'' he alleged.