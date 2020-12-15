Left Menu
Farmers' protest at Rajasthan-Haryana border enters third day

Amid the ongoing protest over the Centre's newly enacted agriculture sector related laws, farmers are continuing their demonstration at Jaisinghpur-Khera area in Rewari near Rajasthan-Haryana border, for the third day on Tuesday.

ANI | Rewari (Haryana) | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:10 IST
Rampal Jat, Kisan Mahapanchayat, at Jaisinghpur-Khera border talking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing protest over the Centre's newly enacted agriculture sector related laws, farmers are continuing their demonstration at Jaisinghpur-Khera area in Rewari near Rajasthan-Haryana border, for the third day on Tuesday. "We are ready to have a dialogue. With any dialogue, there is no possibility of a resolution...All we are saying is this, these the three farm laws are set to benefit businessmen, not farmers," said Rampal Jat, National President of Kisan Mahapanchayat, at Jaisinghpur-Khera border.

Replying to the question on Centre's refusal to repeal the reforms, Rampal said, "We are very well aware of their stand. On June 14 we first wrote to them for the first time. Then on July 21 warned them that the farmers of the country will hold demonstrations. Then later when we were called by the Agriculture Minister, we told them our demands." Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continued for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi on Tuesday. Several former army personnel also joined the protesting farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Kamaldeep Singh, a suppoter of farmer agitation, said he has retired from the Army five years ago. "I was posted in different states of the country. We are also the son of a farmer. I come here as a farmer. I have these medals placed because I have done valourous work in the past and stood at the border. We want to show the government that if these black laws are not taken back then we will stay here." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

