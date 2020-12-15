Left Menu
Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announces mass contact, contribution campaign for construction of Ayodhya temple

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday said that it is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. During the campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the 'Janmabhoomi Movement'.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday said that it is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. During the campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the 'Janmabhoomi Movement'. The trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya, said in a tweet that the campaign will commence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (will fall on January 14, 2021) and will continue till Magh Purnima (the day of the full moon that occurs during the Hindu calendar month of Magh).

In a series of tweets, the trust shared the details of the campaign. "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is going to start a Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign for construction of a Bhavya & Divya mandir at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla. The public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Janmabhoomi Movement," it said.

"The Trust has envisaged that just as crores of Shri Rambhakts contributed for the mukti of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi, similarly the Mandir shall also be built with the voluntary contribution of crores of Shri Rambhakts," it added. The trust said that it will be a nationwide campaign.

"This abhiyan will be run across the nation. Photo of the proposed new model of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir will also reach crores of households through this campaign. Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available," it said. "This campaign will commence on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue till Magh Purnima. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra calls upon all Shri Ram bhakts to devote their time to this historic campaign," it added.

According to the trust, the shrine will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

