QCI launches recognition scheme for hygiene rating audit agencies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Quality Council of India (QCI) has come out with a scheme for approval of hygiene rating audit agencies with an aim to help consumers make informed decisions regarding food outlets where they prefer to eat by encouraging businesses to improve hygiene and safety standards, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. The recognized agency will verify compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

FSSAI's initiative of 'Food Hygiene Rating Scheme' is a certification system for food businesses supplying food directly to consumers, either on or off-premise, the ministry said in a statement. The food establishments are rated based on hygiene and safety conditions observed at the time of the audit.

It said the rating will be in the form of smileys (1 up to 5) and the certificate should be displayed prominently in the consumer-facing area. ''The scheme aims to allow consumers to make informed choices/decisions pertaining to the food outlets where they eat by encouraging food businesses to improve their hygiene and safety standards,'' it added.

QCI Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said hygiene rating and its recognition scheme will help in improving the confidence of Indian consumers and foodservice operators in basic hygiene and quality of food.

