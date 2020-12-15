Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia imposes wheat export tax, other steps to stabilise food prices

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed on Tuesday a list of orders aimed at stabilising food prices, including a grain export quota and a wheat export tax, the government said. The new measures were announced by officials on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:52 IST
Russia imposes wheat export tax, other steps to stabilise food prices

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed on Tuesday a list of orders aimed at stabilising food prices, including a grain export quota and a wheat export tax, the government said.

The new measures were announced by officials on Monday. They aim to combat rising domestic food prices after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation. Russia has decided to introduce a quota for overseas shipments of wheat, rye, barley and corn (maize) limiting exports to 17.5 million tonnes for the period Feb. 15-June 30, the government said in the statement.

It has also decided to introduce a wheat export tax of 25 euros ($30.40) per tonne within that quota for Feb 15-June 30. If export volumes exceed the quota, the tax for wheat would rise to 50% of the customs price or 100 euros per tonne, whichever is higher. ($1 = 0.8226 euros)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation: Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media.

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media....

EU regulator set to approve Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to start to catch up with the United States and Britain, where immu...

Govt says COVID cases, deaths declining in India; cautions against any laxity

COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in India which is very reassuring, the Centre said on Tuesday but cautioned against any laxity saying an overwhelming proportion of the countrys population is still very very susceptible to the virus ...

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020