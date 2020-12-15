Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia imposes wheat export tax, other steps to stabilise food prices

The new measures, announced by officials on Monday, aim to combat rising domestic food prices after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will introduce a quota for overseas shipments of wheat, rye, barley and corn (maize) limiting exports to 17.5 million tonnes for the period Feb. 15-June 30, the government said in the statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:47 IST
Russia imposes wheat export tax, other steps to stabilise food prices
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed on Tuesday a list of orders aimed at stabilising food prices, including a grain export quota and a wheat export tax, the government said. The new measures, announced by officials on Monday, aim to combat rising domestic food prices after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will introduce a quota for overseas shipments of wheat, rye, barley and corn (maize) limiting exports to 17.5 million tonnes for the period Feb. 15-June 30, the government said in the statement. The country, which supplies wheat to major importers such as Turkey, Egypt and Bangladesh, has also decided to introduce a wheat export tax of 25 euros ($30.40) per tonne within that quota for Feb. 15-June 30.

If export volumes exceed the quota, the tax for wheat would rise to 50% of the customs price or 100 euros per tonne, whichever is higher. The tax could reduce Russia's 2020/21 wheat exports by 2 million-3 million tonnes to 37.8 million-38.8 million tonnes, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said.

The move has triggered volatility in global wheat prices with a potential reduction in future supplies offset by sentiment by expectations that exports could accelerate before the measures come into effect in mid-February. ($1 = 0.8226 euros)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...

Joint efforts by states vital to rev up pandemic-hit tourism: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 PTI Greater co-operation among states by evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism in the country, battered by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendra...

Indian court sends TV channel CEO to jail in ratings manipulation case

A court on Tuesday sent the chief executive of Indias fiercely nationalist and popular Republic television network to jail for 14 days, his lawyer said, after his arrest by the police in a case relating to manipulation of television ratings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020