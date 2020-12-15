Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can become factory of world: Jindal

Removal of bottlenecks and enhancing competitiveness of the domestic industry can help India become the factory of the world, industrialist Sajjan Jindal said on Tuesday. The JSW group chairman and MD made the remarks at a session of the ongoing ASSOCHAM Foundation Week event.In the session that was presided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jindal said the Indian industry can become more competitive and it can produce for the world market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:30 IST
India can become factory of world: Jindal
Representative Image.

Removal of bottlenecks and enhancing competitiveness of the domestic industry can help India become the ''factory of the world'', industrialist Sajjan Jindal said on Tuesday. The JSW group chairman and MD made the remarks at a session of the ongoing ASSOCHAM Foundation Week event.

In the session that was presided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jindal said the Indian industry can become more competitive and it can produce for the world market. ''India can become the factory of the world''. In his address, Jindal said he would make a few points addressing which is important to make the Indian industry more competitive.

There are many taxes that the industry pays when it exports products but does not get those tax refunds, he said. ''Also, we need to introduce some other scheme like RoDTEP where duties like royalties and other taxes on petro products will be refunded,'' Jindal said.

In March 2020, the Centre approved the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters with a view to give a boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments. The RoDTEP scheme will be implemented from January 1 replacing MEIS.

If the industry is helped with these measures, it can become more competitive and produce goods for the rest of the world, Jindal said adding that India is also in an advantageous position when it comes to manpower. He said, ''We must become the factory of the world. The country has a large, well-trained man power. Once we have these small little things removed from our problems, we can bring an effective industrialisation in our country which can make India as the factory of the world.''

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...

MCD protest: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel meets mayors

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhis three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. From Monday morning, the three mayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020