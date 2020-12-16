Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot expresses concern over IIT Madras' Covid positive cases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concerns over positive Covid-19 cases detected at IIT Madras and advised students to take adequate precautions amid the pandemic.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:28 IST
Gehlot expresses concern over IIT Madras' Covid positive cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concerns over positive Covid-19 cases detected at IIT Madras and advised students to take adequate precautions amid the pandemic. On December 13, several students from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Upon gathering this information, Gehlot wrote on Twitter, "The news that in IIT Madras, 183 people tested positive for COVID-19 including students this month is worrying. There remains a grave risk of infection cases rising in gatherings." The tweet added, "Due to health consideration of our students and risk of spread of coronavirus infection, we have still not allowed educational institutions in our state to open. For state government, health and wellbeing of all are paramount."

According to a statement from IIT Madras, the technical institute has been functioning on limited capacity with only 100 percent of students in the hostels. As soon as a spurt in symptomatic cases was reported by some students residing in the hostels, the institute consulted the civic authorities and arranged for all students residing in hostels to be tested for coronavirus. All students have been asked to remain in their hostel rooms while packed food is being supplied to them.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till 08:00 IST, Tamil Nadu reported 76 new active cases making the total number of active cases of COVID-19 rise to 10,039. The number of new deaths are 14 taking the total tally to 11,909. On a positive note, the number of fresh discharges are 1,203 making the total rise to 7,78,081. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to m...

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

The EUs chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be...

Taiwan extends ban on Indonesian workers citing coronavirus surge

Taiwans government on Wednesday extended a ban on Indonesian workers coming to the island for an indefinite period citing a surge in the number of infected people arriving and lack of cooperation from Indonesias government in verifying docu...

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020