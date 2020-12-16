PM Modi stresses importance of India-UK partnership in post-COVID world

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Recalling his recent telephone conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister stressed the importance of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID world. He called for an ambitious and outcome-oriented 360-degree roadmap covering trade and investment, defence and security, migration and mobility, education, energy, climate change and health, in order to tap the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

Foreign Secretary Raab conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Prime Minister and thanked the Prime Minister for participating in the recently held Climate Ambition Summit co-hosted by the UK. He also stressed the priority that the UK Government's attaches to elevating relations with India, based on shared values and interests and the potential to address common global challenges together.

Foreign Secretary Raab took the opportunity to hand over a letter from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, inviting the Prime Minister to the G7 meeting to be chaired by the UK in 2021. The Prime Minister thanked him and accepted the invitation.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson in New Delhi next month, on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

(With Inputs from PIB)