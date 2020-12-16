Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), approved assistance of about Rs. 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:58 IST
Govt approves assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during Cabinet briefing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), approved assistance of about Rs. 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) on Wednesday. In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CCEA decided that government will incur about Rs 3,500 crore for this purpose and this assistance would be directly credited into farmers' accounts on behalf of sugar mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mill's account.

In an official statement, the government said currently, there are close to five crore sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) and their dependents in India. "In addition to this, there are about five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and ancillary activities, and their livelihood depends on the sugar industry. Farmers sell their sugarcane to the sugar mills, however, the farmers are not getting their dues from the sugar mill owners as they have surplus sugar stock. To address this concern, the Government is facilitating the evacuation of surplus sugar stock," it read.

The government said this subsidy aims at covering expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on the export of up to 60 lakh metric tonne of sugar limited to maximum admissible export quota (MAEQ) allocated to sugar mills for sugar season 2020-21. "This decision will benefit the five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as the five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities," it stated further. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP's recent poll victories prove people are with PM Narendra Modi: Radha Mohan Singh

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into whether the Polish flag was publicly insulted after a family in Warsaw hung a flag from their balcony combined with a lightning bolt, a symbol for womens rights in Poland. Its the latest inciden...

Abu Dhabi T10 to return with fourth edition next year

Eight teams will once again vie for honours as Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth season to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from January 28 to February 6. The eight teams are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Dec...

A Unique, Practical and Effective Way of Bringing Happiness to Our Daily Life with Happiness Diary: My Experiments with Happiness

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The world is going through unprecedented times of COVID-19. COVID-19 has impacted people both economically and healthwise, including mental health. The need for Happiness is now more than ever. ...

Cyber security, data protection must to promote financial inclusion, says RBI Guv

Issues concerning cyber security and data protection must be addressed to gain confidence of the excluded section in use of technology, which is necessary for promoting financial inclusion, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020