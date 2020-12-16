Left Menu
Delhi aggressively tackling COVID; positivity rate lowest since May: Jain

Delhi is aggressively tackling the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below two per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

''The positivity rate recorded yesterday (Tuesday) stood at 1.9 percent. I think it is the lowest figure to date, though I will need to look into data to tell exactly. But, for sure, it is the lowest positivity rate since May. This indicates an improved COVID-19 situation in Delhi,'' he said. Delhi recorded 1,617 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted.

The death toll mounted to 10,115 with 41 new fatalities. The positivity rate on December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent, and 3.15 percent, respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 percent, falling again to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 percent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 percent on December 12, and rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 percent on December 14.

These 1617 fresh cases came out of 85,105 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,056 RT-PCR tests and 43,049 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. ''The positivity rate has stayed below 3 percent since December 12, and below 5 percent since December 3. So, it is definitely a downward trend,'' Jain said.

Later, he also shared on Facebook, figures on the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi, and said ''Delhi is aggressively tackling corona''. Asked about the availability of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, he said on average about 50 percent are vacant, but in some private hospitals, the occupancy of such beds is 80-90 percent.

The highest single-day spike to date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11. Asked about the sit-in by mayors in front of the CM residence, he alleged that it was all a ''political move'' to ''derail the farmers' agitation''.

''Look at the timing of their protest, they started soon after the CM had gone to meet the farmers at the Singhu Border,'' he said. The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations and other civic leaders from the party have been sitting on a dharna for the last 10 days, seeking the release of funds worth Rs 13,000 crore in total, which they claim is ''due to the civic bodies''.

