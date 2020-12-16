MPEDA launches multilingual call centre for acquafarmers

In a first of its kind initiative, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Wednesday launched a multilingual call centre (helpline number 1800-425-4648) for acquafarmers at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to address technical concerns and impart knowledge on efficient farming methods by domain experts. MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas inaugurated the call centre through a virtual conference in the presence of Director Karthikeyan, AP Fisheries Commissioner K Kanna Babu, MPEDA member U Jogi Ananda Varma, Prawn Farmers Federation of India general secretary V Balasubramanian and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said the call centre would help acquafarmers in the state seek advice from sector experts to address various concerns and follow the best management practices to boost production and ensure quality of the produce. The call centre would also provide information on the various support schemes offered by MPEDA.

Srinivas noted that India produced 7,47,111 tonnes of shrimp last year, of which more than 68 per cent had come from AP alone, from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 hectares. MPEDA Director Karthikeyan said small-scale aquaculture farmers were encountering problems in getting proper guidance and technical support, especially during the culture period of farming.

''It forces them to seek advice from inexperienced consultants and feednput suppliers, who hold sway over majority of small aquaculture farms. This often leads to crop failures and quality issues,'' he pointed out. The call centre will assist the aquaculture farmers of Andhra Pradesh in dealing with the issues of day-to-day farming activities and provide useful aquaculture-related information which can be utilised efficiently,'' Karthikeyan added.

Kanna Babu assured the state governments support to MPEDA's initiative..