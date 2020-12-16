Nehru Yuva Kendra Panaji holds webinar on language learning between GOA and Jharkhand

Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Panaji, organised a Webinar between GOA and the paired state Jharkhand on language learning on 16th Dec 2020. Hanumant chopdekar, HOD - Konkani Goa Vidyalaya Taleigao was the chief resource person. The webinar focussed on the unity in diversity of our country and how to maintain, strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people.

The initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister on 31st October 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Through this innovative measure, the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states & UTs will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between the states, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India. The webinar was coordinated by Mr Nitish Manral, District Youth Coordinator, Panaji.

(With Inputs from PIB)