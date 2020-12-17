Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nanaia Mahuta extends condolences after death of former PM of Tuvalu

The Minister offered her condolences to Mr Sopoaga’s family, as well to as the people and Government of Tuvalu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 08:18 IST
Nanaia Mahuta extends condolences after death of former PM of Tuvalu
The Minister offered her condolences to Mr Sopoaga’s family, as well to as the people and Government of Tuvalu. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has extended New Zealand's condolences following the death of Saufatu Sopoaga, who served as Prime Minister of Tuvalu from 2002-2004 and was Chairman of Tuvalu's Public Service Commission.

"Saufatu Sopoaga was a long-serving and dedicated public servant and politician, and will be greatly missed."

The Minister offered her condolences to Mr Sopoaga's family, as well to as the people and Government of Tuvalu.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Tuvalu, with which Aotearoa New Zealand shares a close friendship and long history," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...

'Best team won': Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's win

Liverpools right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that the best team won in the match between his side and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League here at the Anfield Stadium on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020