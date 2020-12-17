Nanaia Mahuta extends condolences after death of former PM of Tuvalu

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has extended New Zealand's condolences following the death of Saufatu Sopoaga, who served as Prime Minister of Tuvalu from 2002-2004 and was Chairman of Tuvalu's Public Service Commission.

"Saufatu Sopoaga was a long-serving and dedicated public servant and politician, and will be greatly missed."

The Minister offered her condolences to Mr Sopoaga's family, as well to as the people and Government of Tuvalu.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Tuvalu, with which Aotearoa New Zealand shares a close friendship and long history," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)