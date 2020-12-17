Left Menu
Panjab University develops human bite force measuring device

Design Innovation Centre (DIC), UIET, Panjab University in Chandigarh has developed a human bite force measuring device which is used to measure human-biting force capacity, said principal investigator of the project Prashant Jindal on Thursday.

Design Innovation Centre (DIC), UIET, Panjab University in Chandigarh has developed a human bite force measuring device which is used to measure human-biting force capacity, said principal investigator of the project Prashant Jindal on Thursday. "This device is used to assess biting force related disorders and recovery rates of post operated patients who have undergone maxillofacial surgeries," Jindal said while talking to ANI.

"The purpose of the device is that it gives us the estimate of how much is the biting force capacity of a patient and based on the number the surgeon can evaluate whether the bite force is normal or less and if it is less then what could be the issue with the jaw and tooth and the muscles in the face," he said. Jindal further stated that if anyone goes for a surgery related to jaw and face after the surgery performed it needs to evaluate that has the patient removed successfully to original condition or not.

"So far we have done 100 successful trials over normal patients who do not have any problem in their jaws. So now we will be conducting a test for those patients who have specific issues to their tooth, jaw and face and based on that we will be able to assess that this device is useful to the people who were suffering to any disease also and after that we will be going for its commercialisation," he said. A team of a multidisciplinary student from UIET-Vijay Kumar, Ashish Khar, Prashant Gupta and Navudhay Pratap Singh, mentored by Dr Prashant Jindal, Dr Mamta Juneja and Dr Rakesh Tuli in collaboration with Dr Anand Gupta, GMCH-32, Chandigarh have designed and developed this device over the past three years. (ANI)

