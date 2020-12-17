Cold wave conditions likely over Punjab, Delhi during next 2 days: IMD
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:29 IST
Cold wave conditions are very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other regions during the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. "Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Rajasthan, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," said IMD.
"Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during the morning on 17th December," IMD stated. Under the influence of an easterly wave, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep area during the next four days, according to the weather forecast agency.
IMD has also predicted a fall in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over parts of the plains of northwest India and Maharashtra during the next two to three days. "Fall by three to five degrees Celcius over parts of central India during next three to four days. No significant change in minimum temperatures over East India during the next two days and fall by four to six degrees Celcius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over remaining parts of the country during the next two days," IMD stated. (ANI)
