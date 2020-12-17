Left Menu
Nitin Gadkari unveils eco-friendly 'Vedic Paint' to boost rural economy

The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday introduced the soon-to-be-launched 'Vedic Paint' made of cow dung.

17-12-2020
Image Credit: ANI

"Grameen economy ko bal mile aur kisaano ko atirikt aamdani ho isiliye Khadi and Village Industries Commission ke madhyam se hum zald hi gai ke gobar se bana Vedic Paint launch karne wale hain (To boost the rural economy and generate an additional income for farmers, we will soon launch 'Vedic Paint' made of cow dung through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission)," Gadkari tweeted.

The union minister explained that the paint will come in distemper and emulsion forms and will dry in just four hours. The eco-friendly paint will have non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable properties. He estimated 'Vedic Paint' will lead to an additional income of Rs 55,000 a year for livestock farmers. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

