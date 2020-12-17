Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convene special Parliament session of resolve farm issues: NCP

Speaking to reporters here, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also called for bringing the PM CARES Fund under the ambit of public accountability, contending there is no explicit clarity about the entity.Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for more than three weeks, seeking scrapping of the Centres three new agri-marketing laws.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:21 IST
Convene special Parliament session of resolve farm issues: NCP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address the concerns of the agitating peasants. Speaking to reporters here, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase also called for bringing the PM CARES Fund under the ambit of public accountability, contending there is no explicit clarity about the entity.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for more than three weeks, seeking scrapping of the Centres three new agri-marketing laws. We are observing since the last 22 days that thousands of farmers are in the vicinity of Delhi and opposing the farm laws which were hurriedly passed (in Parliament) by the Modi government.

The NCP demands that the Prime Minister convene a special session of Parliament, where the farmers concerns and apprehensions are addressed, Tapase said. He said some farmers have laid down their lives for the cause and the BJP government at the Centre ''does not seem to be sympathising with the protesters''.

Hence, the issue has to be resolved at the Parliament-level, the NCP leader said. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. On the issue of the PM CARES Fund, set up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tapase said it appears that it is not a government-run trust.

So, the PM CARES Fund should not have been eligible for corporate donations. It means for the last two months, the PM CARES Fund, a private entity, has been receiving donations, he alleged. Tapase said as of December 2019, the Prime Minister National Relief Fund had an unspent balance of Rs 3,800 crore.

Hence, there was no need for a separate fund, he said. There is no explicit clarity regarding the PM CARES Fund and hence, it has to be brought under the ambit of public accountability, Tapase said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rallied to above 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program...

Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday. Gill, driving for JK Tyre, took a total of 5655.200 minutes to comp...

Jammu & Kashmir man arrested in Goa for drug possession

A 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir working in Goa has been arrested on charges of drug possession, police said on Thursday. Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a raid was conducted on Wednesday night on getting informatio...

French court finds 14 guilty of aiding Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack

A French court on Wednesday found 14 defendants guilty of aiding the terrorist attacks, which killed 17 people in 2015, including 10 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which had published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020