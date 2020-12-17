Aware of beef shortage in Goa, efforts on to tackle it: Sawant

Left Menu
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said his government is aware about beef shortage in the coastal state and arrangements are being made to resolve the issue.

17-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said his government is aware about beef shortage in the coastal state and arrangements are being made to resolve the issue. Meat traders have said Goa is facing a shortage of beef due to drop in supplies from adjoining Karnataka in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year when the demand goes up.

Sawant told reporters the state government is aware about the beef shortage ahead of the festive season and is taking steps to resolve the issue. We are making all arrangements to make beef available in the state, the chief minister said.

He said a meeting has already been held with animal husbandry department officials to discuss ways to tide over the crisis. Meanwhile, NCP leader and MLA Churchill Alemao demanded that the Goa government restart the abattoir at the state-run Goa Meat Complex Ltd (GMCL) to avoid the shortage of beef.

Cow slaughter is banned in the BJP-ruled Goa, but bulls and buffaloes are allowed to be slaughtered at certified abattoirs. Addressing a press conference in Margao on Thursday, Alemao said he would take up the issue with Sawant on Friday and request him to see to it that the abattoir at GMCL resumes operations.

The abattoir at GMCL has not been functioning for the last five years. It has the capacity to slaughter 200 animals per day, Alemao said.

''If there is any issue with Karnataka, animals can be brought from neighboring Maharashtra,'' Alemao said. The Karnataka assembly recently passed a stringent anti-cow slaughter bill.

