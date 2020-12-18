MEDIA-World Bank says managers pressured staff to alter global business rankings - WSJ

... ...
Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith LATEST CYBER-ASSAULT IS EFFECTIVELY AN ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES AND ITS GOVERNMENT AND OTHER CRITICAL INSTITUTIONS ATTACK REPRESENTS A BROAD ESPIONAGE-BASED ASSAULT ON CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION OF U.S....
A powerful cyclone hit Fiji overnight, killing at least two people and destroying dozens of homes in the Pacific island nation, authorities said on Friday. While Cyclone Yasa proved terrifying for those in its path, there was a sense of rel...
A bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general on Thursday sued Google accusing the search giant of illegally maintaining monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets, hurting competition and consumers.Respondi...
President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolinas top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climat...