Women's Commission takes cognisance of alleged harassment of Malayalam actor

The Kerala Women's Commission on Friday took suo moto cognisance of the alleged stalking and harassment of a Malayalam actor by two men in a shopping mall in Kochi. She had informed about the incident on Instagram.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:31 IST
Keala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

State Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine, in a statement, said the incident of insulting the actor at the mall in Kochi was reprehensible.

"The Women's Commission registered a suo moto case in the incident. The commission will take evidence from the actress about the incident tomorrow. MC Josephine, chairperson of the commission, and advocate Shiji Shivaji will take evidence," the statement said. The police have also taken up the matter and are collecting evidence from the mall.

In a detailed note on Instagram, the actor said that two men walked close to her, and one of them "not so accidentally" grazed his hand on her back. She said that while she noted it wasn't accidental, she could not react immediately. "I wanted to give him the benefit of doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this," wrote the actor on her Instagram stories.

She said that the two men also followed her to the vegetable counter in the mall. "These men came to us again and this time that guy had the audacity to talk to me and my sister. Trying to get closer as he spoke. He wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us they left," she explained. (ANI)

