Left Menu
Development News Edition

BKU leader Tikait junks PM's claim on MSP

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday junked Prime Minister Narendra Modis claim of implementing recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on the MSP for crops, saying farmers are committing suicide as they are not getting the remunerative price of their produce.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:28 IST
BKU leader Tikait junks PM's claim on MSP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday junked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of implementing recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on the MSP for crops, saying farmers are committing suicide as they are not getting the remunerative price of their produce. Till today, cultivators of Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh are not getting the minimum support price (MSP) of pulses and are committing suicide, he said in a message to the PTI.

The claim of the implementation of the commission report is totally false, he said. The Union government has not assured farmers that they will get the MSP of their produce and there is no provision for it in the agricultural laws passed by the Centre recently, he said in a WhatsApp message. He said farmers do not want an aid of Rs 500 per month being given by the Centre but demand the minimum support price for their produce. Farmers are not beggars, Tikait added. He also alleged that the government is helping sugar mill owners by giving them export subsidy by which arrears of sugarcane growers will be paid. They are helping sugar mills owners and farmers will not benefit by it as they will only get their dues, Tikat added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended the new farm laws, saying accusations such as the new laws will lead to the scrapping of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops were blatant lies. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, the PM said his government implemented the Swaminathan commission report and gave MSP of 1.5 times the cost of production..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...

Mega zoo set to come up on 250 acres in Gujarat's Jamnagar

One of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals at one place is coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a state government official said on Friday. MK Das, additional chief secretary in the chief ministers office, s...

Man kills wife, hangs self in Latur

A man allegedly committed suicide in Ausa tehsil in Latur district after killing his wife, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday morning in Ashiv village, a Bhada police station official said.Mahadev Pardhe 45 killed his ...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020