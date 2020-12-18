Left Menu
Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mejia said the murders last month were concentrated in six states: Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Michoacan, and the state of Mexico. Despite the monthly drop, for the full year Mexico may yet narrowly surpass the 34,670 murders recorded in 2019.

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last year's unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security Secretary Ricardo Mejia said November registered 2,670 murders, the lowest monthly figure since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office.

The November figure is the lowest monthly total since February 2018, when 2,445 murders were recorded. Mejia said the murders last month were concentrated in six states: Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Michoacan, and the state of Mexico.

Despite the monthly drop, for the full year Mexico may yet narrowly surpass the 34,670 murders recorded in 2019.

