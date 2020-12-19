Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jalandhar farmers beat stress at Singhu border -- play volleyball in evening

Singhu border, one of the epicentres of the ongoing farmers' agitation in and around the national capital, has doubled up as a volleyball court for a group of farmers from Jalandhar district in Punjab. Their mantra -- keeping themselves fit amid the stressing times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:40 IST
Jalandhar farmers beat stress at Singhu border -- play volleyball in evening
Farmers play volleyball at the Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Singhu border, one of the epicentres of the ongoing farmers' agitation in and around the national capital, has doubled up as a volleyball court for a group of farmers from Jalandhar district in Punjab. Their mantra -- keeping themselves fit amid the stressing times.

"We have come from Punjab and we play volleyball daily. During the day, we do langar (community meal) service and in the evening as we are usually free. So we decided to play volleyball here. We have brought ball and net here so that we can play in the evening," Jalandhar-based farmer Ranjit Singh told ANI. Singh added they have been here for the past seven days.

His fellow, Ravinder Singh, said volleyball helps them continue with their routine, which they followed back home. "In our village, we used to go to the ground every day to play volleyball; it was part of our daily routine. So we decided to bring the game along," Ravinder said, claiming that his fellow protestors feel more relaxed after playing volleyball.

The farmers asserted that they would keep on playing at that spot till Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays heed to the demands of the protesters. Around 10 players have come from Sanghe Khalsa village in Jalandhar district.

"We are farmers first and then volleyball players," Ravinder added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress works on COVID aid as another shutdown threat looms

The U.S. Senate held a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans faced a midnight Sunday deadline to complete a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling after the steep health and economic costs of the corona...

Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Borussia Mnchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Poschs face in the 77...

Sonia Gandhi holds rapprochement meeting with 'letter writers'; Rahul 'ready to take any responsibility given by party'

Seeking to quell recent dissension in the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met a section of leaders including some who wrote to her this August demanding a complete organisational overhaul. The highlight of the five-hour m...

20 LPG cylinders explode in Guwahati; 66 shanties destroyed

A major fire broke out after at least 20 LPG cylinders exploded one after another burning down nearly 66 shanties in Guwahati on Saturday, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident that took place at Jalukbari of the city.After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020