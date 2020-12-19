Left Menu
Lubricant blending plant of IOC inaugurated in Kolkata

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation IOC in the city. With an investment of Rs 142 crore, the project generated nearly 72,000 man-days, a statement issued by the oil marketing PSU said.The plant was inaugurated in the presence of IOC chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:43 IST
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the city. With an investment of Rs 142 crore, the project generated nearly 72,000 man-days, a statement issued by the oil marketing PSU said.

The plant was inaugurated in the presence of IOC chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, it said. IOC said the new plant will make the country self- reliant in the field of lubricants.

Pradhan was quoted as saying that the unit is strategically located near the port area and will have an annual throughput of one lakh kilolitre. Vaidya said it will be the largest plant in Eastern India and help industries like steel, railways, engineering, fertiliser and power.

The plant would help the industrial sector in the entire eastern region, he said..

