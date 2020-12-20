Street vendors gather at Singhu Border hoping for more business

As thousands of farmers are protesting against the contentious farm laws for the last 25 days, the scenario at Singhu Border has slightly changed during the last two-three days with the buzz from street vendors filling the protest site.

Street vendors from different parts of Delhi and border areas are coming here for business purposes. Items such as Dholaks, sunglasses, duffle bags, socks, slippers, shirts, coats can be seen being sold. Sahane Alam (20) who earlier used to sell dholaks in alleys of Delhi has started selling them here during the last two-three days.

"So far I have sold five 'dholaks' and have 10 more to sell. People who are staying here at Singhu border are buying these dholaks. There are a few more like me who are selling here. Tomorrow I will bring more 'dholaks'. The price is Rs 100 per piece," Alam told ANI. Ravi Kumar (26) has started selling duffel bags near the first barricade at Singhu border from today.

"I used to sell bags at Jahangirpuri. When I got to know that people like me are coming here for business purposes I also came. People here require big bags. I am satisfied. I am earning a good amount. Now onwards I will come here," said Ravi. Along with these items, street food such as boiled eggs, bread omelette, paranthas, chaat can be found in ample quantities.

56-years-old Virender Sahani said, "Since the protest started, I stopped my business. Recently I found people from various places started coming here for business. I decided to start again. I am happy being back in business." However, given the scores of langars which various voluntary organisations are running in the entire stretch starting from the main stage, most of the street foods sellers are limiting themselves to places near the first barricade.

Around 40 farmers' unions are steadfast in their demand to repeal the farm laws. They have held several rounds of talks with the centre. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.