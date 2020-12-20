Left Menu
Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their 'vehicle jatha' (march) to Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their 'vehicle jatha' (march) to Delhi. In an official statement, the AIKS said that thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi.

The jatha to Delhi will be led by AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale, J P Gavit, Kisan Gujar, Dr Ajit Nawale, Sunil Malusare and others. The public meeting beginning the jatha will be greeted by Kerala Rajya Sabha MP and AIKS Joint Secretary KK Ragesh.

According to the statement, after paying homage to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and holding a demonstration at a petrol pump, the jatha will move on towards Delhi. "Repeal the three Farm Acts, Withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, give legal protection to MSP and ensure universal procurement at that price, strengthen food security and the public distribution system will be the main demands of this AIKS Vehicle Jatha from Maharashtra which is aimed at further strengthening the historic nationwide farmer's struggle," the AIKS said,

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

