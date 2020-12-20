Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt committed to farmers’ welfare: UP CM

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi referred to the farmers agitation against the three central farm laws and accused the opposition of misleading farmers on different aspects of laws like contract farming and the continuation of the MSP.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:37 IST
Govt committed to farmers’ welfare: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government is committed to bringing prosperity in farmers’ lives because their affluence would ensure the country’s progress. Adityanath made the observation while inaugurating here at the Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology while inaugurating various agriculture and allied sector projects worth Rs 90 crore for various eastern UP districts including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

The projects involve the establishment of 20 agriculture scientific centres in cooperation with the agriculture university to guide farmers in various agricultural and allied fields including fishery and animal husbandry. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi referred to the farmers’ agitation against the three central farm laws and accused the opposition of misleading farmers on different aspects of laws like contract farming and the continuation of the MSP. The chief minister said the government will give guarantee to farmers to protect their interest in the case of contract farming.

Seeking to allay their fears on discontinuation of the MSP, the chief minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to them that the system of the MSP and ‘mandi’ will continue as usual. The chief minister pointed out that a sum of Rs 22,000 crores has already been directly transferred to farmers’ bank account under the Kisan Samman Nidhi but the vested interests and middle man who were not able to get their commissions out of this welfare fund are misleading farmers and polluting the atmosphere.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several European countries ban travel from UK after emergence of new strain of Covid-19

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. CNN reported that the Netherlands government is bannin...

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the governments first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. I personally feel may be in January in any stage or...

Mumbai Congress chief suggests to go solo in 2022 civic polls

Newly-elected Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap on Sunday suggested that the party contest all the 227 seats in the crucial 2022 elections to the Mumbai civic body. The Congress shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalis...

U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America.We dont know yet. We are, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020