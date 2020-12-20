Govt committed to farmers’ welfare: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government is committed to bringing prosperity in farmers’ lives because their affluence would ensure the country’s progress. Adityanath made the observation while inaugurating here at the Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology while inaugurating various agriculture and allied sector projects worth Rs 90 crore for various eastern UP districts including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

The projects involve the establishment of 20 agriculture scientific centres in cooperation with the agriculture university to guide farmers in various agricultural and allied fields including fishery and animal husbandry. Speaking on the occasion, Yogi referred to the farmers’ agitation against the three central farm laws and accused the opposition of misleading farmers on different aspects of laws like contract farming and the continuation of the MSP. The chief minister said the government will give guarantee to farmers to protect their interest in the case of contract farming.

Seeking to allay their fears on discontinuation of the MSP, the chief minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to them that the system of the MSP and ‘mandi’ will continue as usual. The chief minister pointed out that a sum of Rs 22,000 crores has already been directly transferred to farmers’ bank account under the Kisan Samman Nidhi but the vested interests and middle man who were not able to get their commissions out of this welfare fund are misleading farmers and polluting the atmosphere.