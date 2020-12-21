MEDIA-New strain 'seeded right across Wales', says health minister - Sky News

... ...
Qatars Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc...
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended that frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunizat...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, several...
Top negotiators appear on the brink Sunday of agreeing to long-delayed legislation to deliver a new round of aid to pandemic-slammed businesses, USD 300 bonus jobless benefits and a USD 600 direct payment to most Americans, an aid package t...