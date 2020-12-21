Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' relay hunger strike, PM Modi's Rakab Ganj visit dominate

Left Menu
Various Urdu publications have highlighted the relay hunger strike announced by the protesting farmers at Delhi borders against the new farm laws along with the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications have highlighted the relay hunger strike announced by the protesting farmers at Delhi borders against the new farm laws along with the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital. Roznama Rashtriya Sahara has carried the news of relay hunger strike announced by the protesting farmers, making it as their top headline. The publication has stated, a meeting of the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' Coordination Committee was held on Sunday, in which it was decided that from December 21, a 24-hour relay hunger strike will be started.

Apart from this, in support of the farmers, on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas' on December 23, people have been appealed to skip a meal. While leaders of several farmers' unions have appealed to people in the country to bang utensils to drown out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on December 27. Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The publication leads with the headline: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Sunday". It details the visit of PM Modi to the gurudwara to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Inquilab: The publication has also highlighted the news of continued farmers agitation. With a headline "Bang utensils during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday" in an effort to show their opposition to the farm laws. Farmer leaders announcements during the press conference have also found a prominent space. The Inquilab: The newspaper has published another interesting news, "Rebels will not affect TMC" on its front page. The publication has carried the TMC leader and minister Subrata Mukherjee reaction to recent exit of TMC's six MLAs and one MP joining the BJP in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence. Mukherjee's claim that there is no need to create a fuss about the exit of these leaders has been given a display on its page one.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with the news that "Amit Shah is silent on questions related to NRC, did not explain chronology". Union Minister Amit Shah's avoiding answering a question posed to him over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC at a West Bengal press conference have been highlighted by the newspaper. (ANI)

