Inquiry ordered into Odisha's Sambalpur train mishap

The General Manager of East Coast Railway on Monday ordered senior officer level inquiry in the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) accident, in which an elephant was killed.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:16 IST
A visual from the site of the accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The General Manager of East Coast Railway on Monday ordered senior officer level inquiry in the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) accident, in which an elephant was killed. The Surat bound Puri-Surat Special ran into an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar Railway Station in Angul-Sambalpur Railway Section under Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway in the wee hours of Monday morning.

All front wheels of the train engine got derailed. East Coast Railway regrets the accidental mishap and train's loco-pilots and guards are being freshly counselled. There was no casualty or injury to any passenger and all passengers were safe.

"Swift and appropriate action had been taken by East Coast Railway on receipt of the information. Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur Division Pradip Kumar along with other senior officers reached the spot immediately and supervised the derailment of the engine. They ensured quick returning of all the coaches of the train to Hatibari station and clearing of railway track," said ECR.(ANI)

