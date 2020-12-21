UK finds two men guilty of manslaughter for Vietnamese truck deaths - PA Media

UK finds two men guilty of manslaughter for Vietnamese truck deaths - PA MediaReuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:51 IST
Two men were found guilty in a London court of the manslaughter of 39 men, women and children from Vietnam after they were found suffocated in the back of a container truck, PA Media reported on Monday.
The deaths shocked Britain and Vietnam and shone a spotlight on the illicit global trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.