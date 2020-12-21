Dr Jitendra Singh congratulates CBI for bringing out updated Crime Manual

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, has today released revised CBI Crime Manual in an official event. The event was attended by Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, Director and others including senior officers of CBI.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI Crime Manual after fifteen years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures.

(With Inputs from PIB)