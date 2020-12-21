Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulates CBI for bringing out updated Crime Manual

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI Crime Manual after fifteen years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:45 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh congratulates CBI for bringing out updated Crime Manual
Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI Crime Manual after fifteen years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, has today released revised CBI Crime Manual in an official event. The event was attended by Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, Director and others including senior officers of CBI.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI Crime Manual after fifteen years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India's fuel allocation under spot e-auction rises 59 pc during Apr-Nov

State-owned CIL allocated 25.78 million tonnes MT of coal in the first eight months of this fiscal under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 59.4 per cent. Coal India Ltd CIL had allocated 16.17 MT of coal in the A...

Man opens fire at woman for refusing to marry him

A 23-year-old married man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at a woman in her home after she refused to marry him in Delhis Mohan Garden area, police said on Monday. Karan, a resident of Haryanas Sonipat district, met the woman o...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...

Soccer-Millwall's next two games postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in squad

Millwalls next two league fixtures over the Christmas period have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the first team squad, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. Millwall were scheduled to play away at Bournemout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020