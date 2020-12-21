Left Menu
Development News Edition

Webinar between India and Nepal held to strengthening defence cooperation

It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:20 IST
Webinar between India and Nepal held to strengthening defence cooperation
Shri Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) mentioned that our cultural ties are 2500 years old when Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini in Southern Nepal whose valuable teachings nurture the society. Image Credit: ANI

A webinar and expo between India and Nepal were held today. The theme of the webinar was "Exploring Synergies and Strengthening Defence Cooperation with Nepal". It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM.

This webinar is the part of Aero India 21 series of webinars which are being organized to boost defence cooperation and engagements with friendly foreign countries and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India Kathmandu; Shri Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP), Ministry of Defence, Govt of India; Mr Ram Prasad Acharya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Govt of Nepal and other senior MoD officials from both sides participated in the webinar. Both sides envisaged close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship between the two nations which is based on goodwill, mutual respect and appreciation of each other's aspirations and sensitivities.

Shri Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP) mentioned that our cultural ties are 2500 years old when Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini in Southern Nepal whose valuable teachings nurture the society. He further said that Defence cooperation with Nepal is not a new phenomenon and is almost 70 years old when India and Nepal signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1950. In accordance with the "Neighbourhood First" policy of the government, India remains a committed development partner for a stable, prosperous and peaceful Nepal.

During the webinar twelve Indian Defence Companies Ashok Leyland, BEML, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, L&T Defence, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, MKU Ltd, OFB, SSS Springs, Talk PRO Radios, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Yaman Technologies Pvt Ltd made company and product presentations on major platforms that India can offer.

The webinar was attended by more than 100 participants and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans travellers from Britain, Denmark over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain and Denmark in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today...

Pak army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Monday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befitt...

Motilal Vora's life was shining example of public service: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Motilal Vora saying that his life is a shining example of public service and he was a true Congress leader. Sever...

Barr: no plans to appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of president-elect Joe Biden.Barr is set to leave office this week. Hunter Biden disclosed earlier this month the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020