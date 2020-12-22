Gold worth Rs 26 lakh seized from Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Tuesday seized around 599 grams of gold foils valued approximately at Rs 26 lakh from a family travelling from Dubai here at the Kozhikode International Airport.

Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Air Intelligence Unit Batch B at Kozhikode International Airport seized 599 grams of gold foils worth 26 lakh from a family arrived from Dubai by Spice jet flight SG 141."

The gold foils were concealed in the checked-in baggage and were pasted on the corrugated cardboard sheets of bedsheets sets, it added. (ANI)

