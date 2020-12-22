Gold worth Rs 26 lakh seized from Kozhikode Airport

Left Menu
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Tuesday seized around 599 grams of gold foils valued approximately at Rs 26 lakh from a family travelling from Dubai here at the Kozhikode International Airport.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:38 IST
599 grams gold foils seized at Kozhikode International Airport. (Pic Credit: Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Air Intelligence Unit Batch B at Kozhikode International Airport seized 599 grams of gold foils worth 26 lakh from a family arrived from Dubai by Spice jet flight SG 141."

The gold foils were concealed in the checked-in baggage and were pasted on the corrugated cardboard sheets of bedsheets sets, it added. (ANI)

