Christmas: Braving winter chill, small vendors in Delhi witness low sales amid the pandemic

Braving winter chill, scores of small-scale vendors sitting outside various churches across the national capital witnessed low sales during the Christmas festivities amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:41 IST
Christmas: Braving winter chill, small vendors in Delhi witness low sales amid the pandemic
Candle seller Thakuraen Devi speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Braving winter chill, scores of small-scale vendors sitting outside various churches across the national capital witnessed low sales during the Christmas festivities amid the pandemic. Thakuraen Devi, a woman who sells candles is dejected over low sales during this year's festival season.

"We are having a very hard time. It is getting very tough to sell our products. We are unable to make any sales of the things that we bought last year. We are sitting here (outside churches) to sell our products but customers are not buying anything," Thakuraen told ANI. Ravi, who is also a small sales vendor, said that there is a significant drop in his sales this year due to the fear induced by the spread of coronavirus.

"We are not getting customers amid the fear of pandemic. This year, even the material is very expensive. Due to Covid-19, there is a drop of nearly 70 percent of our sales. We are barely making any money. We are left with little hope, sitting out here in the cold," he said. India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of the country now stands at 1,00,75,116 cases. Delhi continues to the worst affected part of the country due to the pandemic. (ANI)

