Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting farmers block Ghazipur border

Protesting farmers on Tuesday has blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely, as the farmers' protest against new farm laws has entered day 27.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:37 IST
Protesting farmers block Ghazipur border
Protesting farmers on Tuesday block Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Protesting farmers on Tuesday has blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely, as the farmers' protest against new farm laws has entered day 27. "Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, and Delhi Noida Direct (Flyway) (DND)," said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Outer Range, Delhi.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Govt will come to us," said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Meerut expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic.

On the issue of causing inconvenience to commuters, he added,"We're not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too." Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation. The talks between the protestors and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Britain's sevens teams get funding boost: Times

Britains rugby sevens teams have been handed an Olympic lifeline after the government helped arrange a 2 million pounds 2.68 million funding package, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionsportgb-sevens-team-get-green-light-for-t...

UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

Britains economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis.Gross ...

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020