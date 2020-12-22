Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers- minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:39 IST
Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers- minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been urging the farmers to engage in talks to end the deadlock over the three reform laws introduced in September but the farmers will not relent on their demands, saying the laws would hit them economically while benefiting big retailers.

"We assure our farmers that we'll listen to them with an open mind," Tomar told foreign journalists. The protestors have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, obstructing public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Britain's sevens teams get funding boost: Times

Britains rugby sevens teams have been handed an Olympic lifeline after the government helped arrange a 2 million pounds 2.68 million funding package, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionsportgb-sevens-team-get-green-light-for-t...

UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

Britains economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis.Gross ...

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020