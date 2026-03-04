Governor Abbott Secures GOP Primary Win in Texas

Left Menu

Governor Greg Abbott secured victory in the Texas Republican gubernatorial primary, aiming for a fourth term. A staunch ally of Trump, Abbott has led Texas with a conservative agenda, impacting laws on abortion, immigration, education, and gun access. Polls predict a strong chance of reelection.

Updated: 04-03-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 07:37 IST
Governor Greg Abbott clinched victory in Tuesday's Texas Republican gubernatorial primary, setting the stage for his pursuit of a fourth consecutive term in office as projected by U.S. media. Abbott, aged 68, has been a central figure in Texas politics since his first election in 2014, closely aligning with former President Donald Trump.

Over his tenure, Abbott has advanced a conservative agenda, positioning Texas as a leader among GOP-led states. Key initiatives under his leadership have included stringent anti-abortion measures, enacted prior to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a ban on sanctuary cities in 2017, the establishment of the nation's largest school voucher program, and a relaxation of gun laws.

With the upcoming November election, recent polls indicate Abbott as the frontrunner for reelection, bolstered by his formidable presence in Texas's conservative political landscape.

