Telangana Police destroys 200 litres of jaggery wash kept for making country liquor

Telangana Police on Monday have destroyed 200 litres of jaggery wash allegedly kept ready for making country liquor. However, those who are making country liquor have run away from the spot said Sub Inspector of Kubeer, Prabhakar Reddy.

The team has raided Brahmeswar hamlet, where they found jaggery wash and Madhuca flowers. Police warned the local people not to indulge in such practices. So far, no case has been filed in this regard. (ANI)