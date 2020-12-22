Twelve taxi drivers arrested following KZN law enforcement operation

Twelve taxi drivers were arrested following a law enforcement operation led by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli.

Ntuli led a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation to monitor compliance by the public transport sector in KwaDukuza on Monday. This formed part of a series of road safety awareness operations aimed at the road carnage during the festive season and beyond.

Ntuli was accompanied by Road Traffic Management Corporation Chief Executive Officer Advocate Makhosini Msibi.

The operation was carried out by the National Traffic Police, National Anti-Corruption Unit, Road Traffic Inspectorate and South African Police Service.

The 12 were arrested for displaying fraudulent licence discs and attempting to bribe traffic officers, while seven minibus taxis were discontinued, and two minibus taxis were impounded.

A total of 54 traffic fines were also issued to motorists for various offences during the operations along the R102 in KwaDukuza, uMvoti Toll Plaza and KwaDukuza Taxi Rank.

MEC Ntuli said the operation was aimed at ensuring compliance and encouraging responsible road user behaviour among citizens.

"We conducted a joint law enforcement operation with the National Traffic Police and National Anti-Corruption Unit where we found that several minibus taxis were displaying fraudulent licence discs as some were registered to tractors and another one was registered to a Corsa.

"Disturbingly, some minibus taxi drivers did not have proper documentation thus endangering the lives of passengers and other road users. We want to send out a strong message to errant motorists because we want to reduce the number of road fatalities which currently stands at 130 fatalities since 1 December 2020," Ntuli said.

Ntuli said the intensified law enforcement operations will focus on clamping down on various traffic violations and lawlessness on provincial roads.

Arrive Alive

Meanwhile, Arrive Alive has advised drivers to plan their trips in advance and prepare for the unexpected.

"Be aware of road and weather conditions ahead, remain patient and courteous, stay alert and take regular rest stops," Arrive Alive said in a statement.

Real-time traffic information is available from N3TC's 24-hour helpline on 0800 634 357.

"This number can also be called to get help during emergencies or to report any problems on the N3 between Heidelberg and Cedara."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)