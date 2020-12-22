Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army and Bank of Baroda enter MoU for 'Baroda Military Salary Package'

The MoU lays down the basis on which banking services would be provided by Bank of Baroda to serving and retired personnel of Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:18 IST
Indian Army and Bank of Baroda enter MoU for 'Baroda Military Salary Package'
Services under 'Baroda Military Salary Package' will be offered to serving and retired personnel of Indian Army through the Bank's network of over 8,200 domestic branches and around 20,000 business correspondent touchpoints. Image Credit: Twitter(@bankofbaroda)

Indian Army and Bank of Baroda have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 'Baroda Military Salary Package'. The MoU was signed by Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, DG(MP&PS) and Shri Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda in presence of Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, Adjutant General, Indian Army who also chaired the meeting. The MoU lays down the basis on which banking services would be provided by Bank of Baroda to serving and retired personnel of Indian Army.

Services under 'Baroda Military Salary Package' will be offered to serving and retired personnel of Indian Army through the Bank's network of over 8,200 domestic branches and around 20,000 business correspondent touchpoints.

The package offers very attractive benefits including free Personal Accidental Insurance cover, Permanent Total Disability cover, Partial disability Cover and Air Accident Insurance Cover of sizeable amounts, as well as Higher Education Cover and Girl Child Marriage Cover on death in case of serving personnel. Other offerings under the package include unlimited free ATM transactions at all bank ATMs, waivers or concessions on various service charges in retail loans, free remittance facility through RTGS/NEFT, free Demand Draft/Banker's Cheque, substantial discount in locker rentals, and various additional benefits in the usage of Cards.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When prince of Wales came to Patna, first medical college was named after him

Ninety-nine years ago on this day, the then prince of Wales had arrived in Patna as part of his royal tour of India, and the first medical college of Bihar and Orissa was named after him to commemorate his visit to what was then a young pro...

Trust Asset Management Co eyes Rs 10,000 cr AUM in first 2 yrs of operations

Trust Asset Management Company, the latest to enter the already cluttered Rs 30-lakh-crore mutual fund industry with 44 payers, plans to launch its maiden fund within a couple of weeks and garner an AUM of around Rs 10,000 crore in the firs...

590 passengers from UK land in Mumbai in three flights

As many as 590 passengers landed in Mumbai from the UK in three aircraft on Tuesday, a civic official said, adding no COVID-19 symptomatic person was on board these flights. A BMC official said 187 passengers were from Mumbai, 167 from rest...

Its God's intervention, says nun Abhaya's brother; "My child got justice": Key witness

Its Gods intervention was how nun Abhayas brother Biju Thomas described a CBI courts verdict on Tuesday convicting two accused, including a priest, of murdering his sister nearly three decades ago in a convent here in Kerala. Prime witness ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020