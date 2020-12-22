Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger from UK Covid-19 positive, but not confirmed if it's new variant

Amid rising concerns over the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that a man who arrived from the country tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but added that it is not confirmed if he is infected with the new variant of the virus.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:59 IST
Passenger from UK Covid-19 positive, but not confirmed if it's new variant
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising concerns over the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that a man who arrived from the country tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but added that it is not confirmed if he is infected with the new variant of the virus. "We are testing for COVID-19 passengers of flights originating or halting in the UK. One such passenger tested positive yesterday. It's incorrect to presume that he is infected with the UK variant of COVID. We will send his samples to NIV in Pune," said Radhakrishnan.

He added that state authorities are also identifying the people who travelled to the UK in the last 10 days and ensuring they all test negative in RT-PCR testing. On December 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had informed the public that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK.

"Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," he had tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors B...

New COVID-19 strain:Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray...

When prince of Wales came to Patna, first medical college was named after him

Ninety-nine years ago on this day, the then prince of Wales had arrived in Patna as part of his royal tour of India, and the first medical college of Bihar and Orissa was named after him to commemorate his visit to what was then a young pro...

Trust Asset Management Co eyes Rs 10,000 cr AUM in first 2 yrs of operations

Trust Asset Management Company, the latest to enter the already cluttered Rs 30-lakh-crore mutual fund industry with 44 payers, plans to launch its maiden fund within a couple of weeks and garner an AUM of around Rs 10,000 crore in the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020