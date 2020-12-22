Noida: Road traffic disrupted amid demonstration by farmers supporting new agri laws

Hundreds of vehicles queued up on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday due to a demonstration by a group of farmers who came out on the road in support of the new agri laws, officials said. The protestors, mainly residents of Jewar and Dadri in Greater Noida, were allegedly stopped by police at Mahamaya Flyover, the officials said.

Normal traffic movement on the Greater Noida-Noida route was restored after a disruption that lasted around three hours, they said. ''Normal traffic movement has resumed at the stretch near Mahamaya Flyover after a brief disruption,” a Noida Traffic Police official said.

However, one carriageway (Noida to Delhi) remained closed at Chilla border where scores of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) are camping since December 1 in protest against the three new farm laws. ''The other carriageway (Delhi to Noida) at Chilla is open. Commuters may take the DND or the Kalindi Kunj routes if travelling between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience,” the official said.

Meanwhile, BKU (Lok Shakti) members stayed put at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, their protest site against the new laws since December 2. The protestors who have gathered here belong to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh and want to go to Delhi to join the bigger stir called chiefly by farmer unions of Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture..