Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B joins farmers at Singhu border

Indian-Canadian singer Jaswinder Singh Bains also known as Jazzy B on Tuesday addressed agitating farmers at the Singhu border. In his address, Jazzy B said that the farm protest has united farmers from all over the country.

"This protest has united all the farmers from the country. The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and many other states are coming out from their areas. I am thankful to the youth who came to support them. The whole world now knows that this protest is peaceful and many Prime Ministers of foreign countries are in support of the farmers," Jazzy said. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation. Several rounds of talks between the protestors and the Centre failed to produce any decisive result. (ANI)