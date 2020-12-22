Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Tuesday.

... ...
Paddy procurement has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 422.01 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 79,675 crore. The kharif marketing season KMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continui...
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Wednesday that Turkey should immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, and said the justification for his years in prison was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.Th...
The Srinagar-Leh highway which remained closed for over a week due to heavy snowfall and slippery road surface at high-altitude Zojila top was reopened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday, officials said. The traffic movement was allowed from ...
The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...