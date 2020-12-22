Maha: Met Hazare to discuss new farm laws, says BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and formerMaharashtra Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade on Tuesday saidhe had met social activist and anti-corruption crusader AnnaHazare and explained him the details of the three farm lawsintroduced by the Centre

Hazare had, on December 14, written to UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning of a hungerstrike if his demands, like implementation of the MSSwaminathan Committee recommendations and granting autonomy tothe Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), werenot accepted

Speaking to PTI, Bagade said, ''I met Anna Hazare onMonday and spoke with him for almost an hour. I gave him abooklet containing the Marathi translation of the farm laws. Itold him that these laws, as well as contract farming, are forthe benefit of farmers.'' However, speaking to reporters in his native RaleganSiddhi in Ahmednagar district, some 115 kilometres from here,Hazare said he was not satisfied with the Centre's stand onthe issue, and exhorted farmers to agitate to find a solutionto their woes.