MEDIA-Lufthansa will airlift food to Britain, skirting port logjam - Bloomberg News

... ...
British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...
Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...
A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...