Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 09:44 IST
Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category
Visual from ITO (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The AQI in various parts Delhi including Delhi University, Delhi Airport and Lodhi Road was recorded in the "severe" category today morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.0 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 5.6 degree Celsius temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours, IMD stated.

Delhi is likely to record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD. Various parts of Delhi including Jhansi Road and Dayabasti, Indira Gandhi International Airport and ITO witnessed a thick layer of fog this morning.

"Fall in minimum temperature by one to three degree Celsius over some parts of plains of northwest India and central India during the next two days. No significant change in minimum temperature over some parts of West India during the next 24 hours and rise by two to three degree Celsius thereafter for the subsequent three days. No significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of the country during the next two to three days," according to the IMD bulletin. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and 24th December, the weather forecasting agency has predicted.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Odisha on 23rd December; over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 23rd December 2020," said IMD. "Moderate to Dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 23rd and dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over the same region during 24th-26th December 2020," IMD added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launc...

Angry with idea of Jaitley statue at Kotla, Bedi asks DDCA to remove his name from stands, quits membership

Lambasting the DDCA for deciding to install a statue of its late former President Arun Jaitley at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground, spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the body to remove his name from the spectators stand, named after him in...

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade.

Rupee slips 6 paise to 73.90 against US dollar in early trade....

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon Music, a music streaming platform operated by Amazon, has revealed the top new data and insights for this years top listening trends of holiday music.This year, holiday listening began earlier than ever before and listeners, all over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020