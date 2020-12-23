Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The AQI in various parts Delhi including Delhi University, Delhi Airport and Lodhi Road was recorded in the "severe" category today morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 8.0 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today, which is likely to fall by 0.8 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours. Safdarjung recorded 5.6 degree Celsius temperature which is likely to fall by 1.6 degree Celsius during the next 24 hours, IMD stated.

Delhi is likely to record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius temperature today, according to IMD. Various parts of Delhi including Jhansi Road and Dayabasti, Indira Gandhi International Airport and ITO witnessed a thick layer of fog this morning.

"Fall in minimum temperature by one to three degree Celsius over some parts of plains of northwest India and central India during the next two days. No significant change in minimum temperature over some parts of West India during the next 24 hours and rise by two to three degree Celsius thereafter for the subsequent three days. No significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of the country during the next two to three days," according to the IMD bulletin. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 23rd and 24th December, the weather forecasting agency has predicted.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Odisha on 23rd December; over East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 23rd December 2020," said IMD. "Moderate to Dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 23rd and dense to very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets very likely over the same region during 24th-26th December 2020," IMD added.